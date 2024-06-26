Shocking Video: 30-Year-Old Bank Manager Dies Of Heart Attack While At Work In Office In UP’s Mahoba

X

A private bank manager suffered a sudden heart attack and lost his life on the spot while at work in his office in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

While the incident took place on June 19, the purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday and has been going viral since then.

In the video, 30-year-old Rajesh Kumar Shinde from Hamirpur, serving as an Agri Regional Manager at HDFC Bank’s Mahoba headquarters, can be seen suddenly collapsing while seated at his desk. His colleagues can be seen in a state of confusion and panic.

As per reports, on the fateful day, Shinde was at the Kabrai branch handling routine work. At approximately 11:45 am, Shinde suffered a heart attack. Noticing his deteriorating condition, his colleagues tried to revive him by sprinkling water on his face and giving him CPR. However, despite their best efforts, Shinde’s condition worsened and he became unresponsive.

Reports suggest that the bank staff immediately rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident which came to light only after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, a man brutally thrashed his wife in broad daylight after an argument on a busy road in Jhansi. The incident took place on June 25.

In the video, the man, identified as Shivam Yadav, can be seen pulling his wife’s hair and hitting her with his elbow before she falls on the road. What is more worrisome is that nobody present at the scene came to rescue the woman, and neither did anyone try to intervene and pacify the man.

Reacting to the video, Jhansi police in a post on X said the woman, Mohini, has filed a complaint against her husband at the Nawabad police station. It said that the case pertains to a fight between husband and wife.

“The case pertains to a fight between husband and wife. On June 25, Yadav, a resident of Nawabad assaulted his wife Mohini, video of which has come to light through social media. In this regard, an application has been given by Mohini above at Nawabad police station,” said Jhansi police.