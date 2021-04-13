Shocking! Pregnant woman dragged, robbed off gold chain in Chennai; CCTV footage goes viral

In a shocking incident in Chennai, a pregnant woman was attacked and dragged on the road by a chain-snatcher. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

As per the information given by Police, R. Geetha (25), who is a resident of Renuka Nagar, Zamin Pallavaram, is eight months pregnant.

As per the report by The Hindu, the incident happened in Renuka Nagar in Zamin Pallavaram on Friday morning, when Geetha was performing puja to the idol in front of the house.

The woman and her husband had lodged a complaint with the police after the incident. However, the police attended to it after the video went viral on Monday.