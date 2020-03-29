Shocking: MP Police writes on migrant's forehead 'I violated lockdown orders, stay away from me'

A sea of migrant workers are on the move to their hometown after Prime Minster Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. As if their woes weren’t enough, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which a Madhya Pradesh Police official can be seen writing on migrant's forehead to stay away from him as he violated lockdown orders.

The video which was shared by a journalist named Sandeep Singh, a Madhya Pradesh Police official can be seen writing 'I violated lockdown orders, stay away from me' on the migrant's forehead. The migrant was travelling from Uttar Pradesh to his home in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. While going back he was stopped by the police official. The woman police official, without asking any questions to the person, directly writes the inscription on his forehead.