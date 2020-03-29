Shocking: MP Police writes on migrant's forehead 'I violated lockdown orders, stay away from me'

A sea of migrant workers are on the move to their hometown after Prime Minster Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. As if their woes weren’t enough, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which a Madhya Pradesh Police official can be seen writing on migrant's forehead to stay away from him as he violated lockdown orders.
The video which was shared by a journalist named Sandeep Singh, a Madhya Pradesh Police official can be seen writing 'I violated lockdown orders, stay away from me' on the migrant's forehead. The migrant was travelling from Uttar Pradesh to his home in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. While going back he was stopped by the police official. The woman police official, without asking any questions to the person, directly writes the inscription on his forehead.
After the video went viral on social media, many took to Twitter to express their anger. One user said, "This is not done. Can they do the same to that IAS officer who went gallivanting around the country knowing he is suspect of COVID-19? When will we learn to treat poor with dignity?". While other user said, "Is this nazi Germany? Why are police officials numbering people forced to return from villages? NONE of these are public health measures & they won't help in anyway to contain the spread. This is evil."
The Central government has taken many stringent measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus with a 21-day nationwide lockdown being imposed. The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
There are 867 active cases of the disease as of Sunday, out of the total confirmed cases, while 87 persons have also been cured and discharged or migrated. The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25.
