Shocking! Man rapes 15-year-old daughter for 'using too much phone' in Vizag, arrested

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly raped his minor daughter in Visakhapatnam. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Sunday, January 23.

Police said the accused, a trader by profession, fell ill two years ago after both his kidneys failed. His wife donated one of her kidneys to him. The couple have a daughter (15) and a son (13).

The wife left to live with her mother, leaving behind her daughter. The man repeatedly raped her daughter for months.

On Saturday, the minor girl, who is studying in Class X, did not leave school even after school hours. When questioned by one of her teachers, the girl informed her that she did not want to go back home, as her father has been sexually exploiting her over a period of time. With the help of the teacher, the girl lodged a complaint with the local police on Saturday night.

However, the accused was angry that she was spending too much time on her mobile phone. In a fit of anger, he allegedly raped her multiple times over the last few months.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:48 PM IST