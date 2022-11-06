Weeks before NEET counseling in Mumbai, student kills self over death of stray dog she fed

Picture for representation | iStock

Meerut (UP): Gauri Tyagi, a 19-year-old girl, jumped to death from a water tank after one of the street dogs she fed regularly was injured in an accident and died.

On Thursday, Gauri went for a walk and found that a dog had been hit by a vehicle. She brought it home and also spoke to a vet over the phone. But the dog was in severe pain and died in front of her. Her grandmother and others consoled her

Distraught, Gauri refused to have dinner that evening. The next day, she climbed a water tank, 300m from her house, and jumped off. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital and her family cremated her soon after.

According to a TOI report, on Friday around 9.45am, Gauri fed the other strays and left home. A few local residents later found her lying in a pool of blood next to an overhead water tank.

A police team went to the site, but the girl’s family told them that they don’t want to take the case forward.

Gauri had cleared NEET this year and was supposed to start counselling shortly at a college in Mumbai. The girl was fond of pets and always fed strays.