CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unnumbered car runs over 82-year-old former IB official in Mysuru, flung to death; probe on

As per the initial report, the death of the 82-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, which was previously thought to be a car accident, now appears to be a well-planned murder. RK Kulkarni, a former IB officer, was discovered dead on Friday night in Mysuru's Manas Gangotri neighbourhood after taking his customary nightly stroll there.

At first, it was thought to be a hit-and-run event, however CCTV evidence retrieved from the area around the scene reveals that a car intentionally ran him over. Since they believe it to be a murder, the police have now begun looking for that car. The motive for the murder is currently unknown.

23 years prior, RK Kulkarni had retired.

The 83-year-old victim was killed after being struck by a car in an accident that occurred on November 4 at 5.30 pm in Manasa Gangotri, according to Chandragupta, the police commissioner of Mysuru..

What the police have to say

Chandragupta, Police Commissioner Mysuru, was quoted by India.com, “We got preliminary information that an accident took place on November 4 at 5.30 pm at Manasa Gangotri where an 83-year-old person was killed after being hit by a car."

“When we investigated it thoroughly we arrived at the conclusion that it was not an accident but a murder and accordingly, we started our investigation. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction have been constituted."

“We got suspicious after we found that there were no number plates on the vehicle. There are some leads that we cannot disclose now. The investigations are on.”