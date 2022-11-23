Aaditya Thackeray along with MP Priyanka Chaturvedi meets Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, Bihar Dy. CM shares pictures

Patna (Bihar): Shivsena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray along with party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav here on Wednesday .

The meeting took place at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna.

Speaking about his visit before reaching Patna, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Tejashwi Yadav is my age. We've been speaking over phone calls since the time when we were in govt & he was in opposition."

"Today we'll meet for the first time & can discuss about good work incl environment, industries, climate crisis," he further added.

Tejashwi Yadav also shared images of their meeting on his Twitter handle saying "gave brother Aaditya Thackeray a warm welcome on reaching Patna."

A few days back, Aaditya Thackeray joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

