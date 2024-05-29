Shimla Seat, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results And Schedule

Shimla Seat, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Out of 4 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, which has been a key constituency and is a BJP’s stronghold since 2009, is set to witness polls on June 1st during the 7th phase of the elections. This constituency is a SC reserved category constituency and has a literacy rate of 72.84 percent.

It has seventeen assembly segments spanning three districts: Solan, which includes Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan, and Kasauli constituencies; Sirmour, which includes Pachhad, Nahan, Sri Renikaji, Paonta Sahib, and Shillai; and Shimla, which includes Chopal, Theog, Kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai, and Rohru constituencies. As per the latest 2017 assembly election, the BJP secured Doon, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Choppal, Shimla, and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies ; the Theog constituency was secured by the CPM, whereas the Congress secured the rest eight assembly constituencies.

Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, the BJP has fielded Suresh Kumar Kashyap for the second consecutive time to contest against Vinod Sultanpuri from the Congress. The BJP has maintained its stronghold since 2009 and is eyeing a fourth consecutive win in this election.

Previous Election Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Suresh Kumar Kashyap, with 6,06,183 votes and 66.35 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Dhani Ram Shandil, with 3,27,515 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Virender Kashyap, with 3,85,973 votes and 52.88 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Mohan Lal Brakta, with 84,187 marginal votes.

In 2009, the BJP’s Virender Kashyap, again with 27,327 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Dhani Ram Shandil securing 3,10,946 votes and 50.42 percent of the vote share. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.