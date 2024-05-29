Hamirpur Seat, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results And Schedule

Hamirpur Seat, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Out of 4 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, Hamirpur is a key constituency and has been the BJP’s stronghold since 1998, is set to witness polls on June 1st during the 7th phase of the elections. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 76.68 percent.

It has seventeen assembly segments spanning five districts: Kangra; which includes Dehra and Jaswan-Pragpur constituencies; Mandi, which includes Dharampur constituency; Hamirpur, which includes Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, and Nadaun constituencies; Una which includes Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, and Kutlehar constituencies; and Bilaspur, which includes Jhandutta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, and Sri Naina Deviji assembly constituencies. As per the latest 2017 assembly election, the Congress secured Sujanpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Haroli, Una, and Sri Naina Deviji constituencies; the Dehra constituency was secured by an independent candidate, whereas the BJP secured the rest ten assembly constituencies.

Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, the BJP has fielded Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for the fourth consecutive time to contest against Satpal Raizada from the Congress. The BJP has maintained its stronghold since 1998 and is eyeing a seventh consecutive win in this election.

Previous Election Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Anurag Thakur, with 6,82,692 votes and 69.04 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Ram Lal Thakur with 3,99,572 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Anurag Thakur, again with 4,48,035 votes and 54.06 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Rajinder Singh Rana, with 98,403 marginal votes.

In 2009, the BJP’s Anurag Thakur, with 72,732 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Narinder Thakur, securing 3,73,598 votes and 53.47 percent of the vote share. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.