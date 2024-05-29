 Mandi Seat, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results And Schedule
Popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from the BJP will be facing off against Vikramaditya Singh from the Congress for this key seat.

Updated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Out of 4 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, Kanga is a key constituency due to the absence of a stronghold, with parties frequently changing through each election, and is set to witness polls on June 1st during the 7th phase of the elections. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 71.27 percent.

It has seventeen assembly segments spanning six districts: Chamba, which includes Bharmour constituency,  Lahaul and Spiti, which includes Lahaul and Spiti constituency; Kullu, which includes Manali, Kullu, Banjar, and Anni constituencies; Mandi, which includes Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, and Sarkaghat constituencies; Shimla, which includes Rampur constituency; and Kinnaur, which includes Kinnaur assembly constituency. As per the latest 2017 assembly election, the Congress secured Kullu, Rampur, and Kinnaur constituencies; the Jogindernagar  constituency was secured by an independent candidate, whereas the BJP secured the rest of the thirteen assembly constituencies.

Competitors 

The BJP has enlisted prominent Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to contest against Vikramaditya Singh from the Congress, among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat. The BJP is aiming to win this seat again after victories in 2014 and 2019, despite losing it in the 2021 bye-elections.

Previous Elections Results

In the 2021 bye- Elections, the Congress’ Pratibha Singh, with 3,69,565 votes and 49.14 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Kushal Chand with 7,490 marginal votes.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma, with 6,47,189 votes and 68.75 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Aashray Sharma with 4,05,459 marginal votes.

In 2014, the BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma, with 39,856 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Pratibha Singh, securing 3,62,824 votes and 50.4 percent of the vote share. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

