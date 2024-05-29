Kangra Seat, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results And Schedule

Kangra Seat, Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Out of 4 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, Kanga is a key constituency and is set to witness polls on June 1st during the 7th phase of the elections. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 73.05 percent.

It has seventeen assembly segments spanning two districts: Chamba; which includes Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie, and Bhattiyat constituencies; and Kangra, which includes Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Sullah, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Baijnath assembly constituencies. As per the latest 2017 assembly election, the Congress secured Dalhousie, Fatehpur, Kangra, and Palampur constituencies, whereas the BJP secured the rest thirteen constituencies.

Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, Rajeev Bharadwaj from the BJP is set to contest against Anand Sharma from the Congress. The BJP has maintained its stronghold since 2009 and is eyeing a fourth consecutive time this election.

Previous Election Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Kishan Kapoor, with 7,25,218 votes and 72.02 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Pawan Kajal with 4,77,623 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Shanta Kumar, with 4,56,163 votes and 57.69 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Chander Kumar,with 1,70,072 marginal votes.

In 2009, the BJP’s Sushant Rajan, with 20,779 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Chander Kumar securing 3,22,254 votes and 48.69 percent of the vote share. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.