'She Belonged To My Father, My Father Belonged To Her': Rahul Gandhi on Sonia-Rajiv Bond | X @RahulGandhi

New Delhi: "She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, talking about the bond between his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi.

"Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," Rahul Gandhi said in a brief speech at the official launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", published by HarperCollins India.

Rahul Gandhi also narrated how the love story of his parents started at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge, recalling visiting the same eatery with his "girlfriend" when he was there.

Speaking at the official launch of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Rahul Gandhi said there was "quite a lot of mythology about my parents and one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity restaurant".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity restaurant'. She had no idea what it was... So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition said.

"I still remember the yellow-coloured door. And the gentleman standing there, he said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, then he got the menu and I said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them'," Rahul Gandhi said.

"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two -- I know exactly who you're talking about'," Gandhi said, recalling the conversation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'.

"I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. We got the chicken, we had the chicken. Listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant, never eat the chicken chasseur in the Varsity restaurant. ...they (pointing towards Sonia) seem to remember that the food was fantastic, they seem to remember it was brilliant, the food is horrible," he said to peals of laughter from the audience.

Pointing to BJP leader Amrinder Singh, who was once very close to the Gandhis when he was in the Congress, in the audience, Rahul Gandhi said the only time he saw his parents fight was when his father Rajiv was speaking with Singh on the phone and not listening to his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking about the close bond between his parents, Rahul Gandhi said that at every meal, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama".

"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friend, 'What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.

"This is what we grew up with," Rahul Gandhi added.

"And then we saw it all get smashed. Not just over time – suddenly... We saw one of our anchors (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv) get blown to pieces," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul Gandhi said he constantly has this argument with his mother that she has a "perfect memory" and she differs.

"She never, never, never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her what happened when Papa died, she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her. And so this wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day it disappeared," he said.

And it was a terrifying period for her, because she knew it was going to happen, Rahul Gandhi said.

"So, the book 'Belonging'... She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her, and then my father disappeared, she began another journey, a different mother – the fun-loving mother, the smiling mother disappeared, and a new mother came. Why? Because, literally the flame of her life had gone out," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Everybody thinks my mother is an introvert. But she was not an introvert at all – she was a complete extrovert. She would speak about anything to anybody until the day my grandmother died. And then even more when my father died," he said.

Then suddenly a new door opened – that of the people of India, the Congress leader recalled.

"And I'm not talking about the 50-70 haters. I'm talking about the millions of people in the villages that my mama mentioned. They suddenly turned around and told her that you belong to us," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Sonia Gandhi survived cancer four times, and not twice or thrice.

"She plays it all down. Not once in my life, have I seen her scared, not once have I seen her back down," he said.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and BJP leader Amarinder Singh, attended the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir here.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released on November 10.

While the BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of "whitewashing" events in the book, Congress leaders have hailed the memoir for being candid and lauded the former party chief for her achievements.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!