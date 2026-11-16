'No': Amarinder Singh Responds To Question On Rejoining Congress At Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch

Former Pujnab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (Centre) |

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh's presence at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch in New Delhi on Monday caught attention, particularly as he was seated in the front row alongside Gandhi and several leaders of Opposition-ruled states. Asked whether he would consider rejoining the Congress, Amarinder ruled out the possibility.

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"No," he said when asked about returning to the Congress. Explaining his presence at the event, he added, "Sonia Ji came to my book launches also, so I am very happy to come to the launch event of her memoir."

"...Once you have made a decision, you shouldn't go away and complain. I don't believe in that. As for me, I have simply come here for a social event. I have known this family for many years. We share a very close bond...No one has ever asked me whether or not I should join them. My interactions with them have been purely social. They have never asked me to join them or advised me against joining them," he added.

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Praising Gandhi's book, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, Amarinder said, "It is a wonderful book; I read it... It is a very well-written book."

Amarinder's appearance draws political attention

Amarinder's attendance stood out as he quit the Congress in 2021 following a bitter leadership tussle in Punjab and subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His appearance alongside several former party colleagues also drew attention, with Congress Chief Ministers seated in the second row.

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The event at ITC Maurya was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

Sonia Gandhi explains memoir's purpose

Speaking about her decision to write the memoir, Sonia Gandhi said that several accounts about her family and herself were far removed from reality. She said the book was an attempt to share her own experiences and set the record straight.

Published by HarperCollins India, Belonging: A Journey of Love traces Gandhi's journey from her early life in Italy to her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and her decades in Indian politics.