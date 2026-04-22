Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Files PIL Seeking Stay On Airing Web Series ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ |

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking stay on the airing of web series, ‘Lawrence of Punjab’.

He said in a release that he had filed the petition in the larger public interest of society, particularly keeping in view the socio-criminal environment prevailing in the state of Punjab.. The petition, he said, raises substantial issues concerning public order, societal harmony, and responsible dissemination of digital content.

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The PIL mentioned that the impugned web series, as evident from its promotional material and description, is based on the life and activities of a notorious gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, and seeks to portray his "rise" from a student leader to the head of a criminal syndicate.

It noted that such depiction, centred around the growth, power, and influence of a real-life criminal figure, carries a serious risk of glorifying unlawful activities and creating an aspirational image of criminal conduct, particularly among impressionable youth.

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The petition said, the portrayal of organised crime and glorification of a real life gangster in the impugned series poses a direct and proximate threat to public order, especially in a sensitive region like Punjab where issues of gang culture and youth vulnerability are prevalent. Such content is likely to encourage imitation, foster hero worship of criminal elements, and dilute the deterrent effect of criminal law.