Punjab Congress Chief Demands Ban On ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Web Series Over Glorification Of Gangster Culture |

Chandigarh: Taking a strong exception to the proposed television series on dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi named as ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday demanded a ban on it.

Stating that not only would it promote and glorify the gangster culture, it will also amount to insulting Punjab, Punjabi and ``Punjabiyat'' that the holy land of Gurus, Rishis and Pirs will now be identified with a dreaded gangster, and said that he has also sent a legal notice to the TV network to suspend/defer the Web Series’ release.

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He held that Bishnoi and his gang of criminals have been responsible for killing famous singer Sidhu Moosewala and hundreds of other innocent people and added that the proposed TV series will send a wrong signal to the youth.

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Demanding a complete ban on the screening of the TV series, he questioned ``the silence of the state and the central governments over such blatant insult to Punjab''. Moreover, he added, Lawrence Bishnoi has nothing to do with Punjab as he basically belonged to Rajasthan and is now in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.

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Warring later said in a post on X that he had issued a legal notice against the proposed “Lawrence of Punjab.” ``Not for headlines. Not for politics. But for every mother who still waits for a son who will never return. Punjab is still healing. And you cannot turn our wounds into watchable content....Some stories are not meant to be glorified. Some pain is not meant to be sold….’’, he said.