Rahul Gandhi Shares Cambridge Restaurant Anecdote With Girlfriend, Recalls Where Sonia & Rajiv Gandhi First Met | Videos | ANI

New Delhi: "If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant but never eat the chicken chasseur," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, narrating an anecdote about how he visited the eatery in Cambridge with his "girlfriend" as he wanted to see where his parents met.

Speaking at the official launch of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", Rahul Gandhi said there was "quite a lot of mythology about my parents and one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity restaurant'.

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"She had no idea what it was... So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition (LoP) said.

"I still remember the yellow-coloured door. And the gentleman standing there, he said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, then he got the menu and I said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them'," Rahul Gandhi said.

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"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two -- I know exactly who you're talking about'," Gandhi said, recalling the conversation.

The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'.

"I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. We got the chicken, we had the chicken. Listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant, never eat the chicken chasseur in the Varsity restaurant. ...they (pointing towards Sonia) seem to remember that the food was fantastic; they seem to remember it was brilliant, the food is horrible," he said to peals of laughter from the audience.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and BJP leader Amarinder Singh, attended the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir here.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released on November 10 to a lot of enthusiasm from readers, as they have been lining up at prominent bookstores to pick up copies of the memoir, while many have been ordering it online.

While the BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of "whitewashing" events in the book, Congress leaders have hailed the memoir for being candid and lauded the former party chief for her achievements.

"Belonging: A Journey of Love" is a personal memoir, with politics providing the background or "a kind of framework", as she writes in the book.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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