'My Children Became My Parents' Says Emotional Sonia Gandhi At Belonging Memoir Launch In Delhi | X

New Delhi, Nov 16: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi grew visibly emotional during the formal launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in the capital on Monday, revealing that her children, Rahul and Priyanka, "became, in effect, my parents" to support her after she was left shattered by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi formally launched her memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love” on Monday at a high-profile event in the capital, attended by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several INDIA bloc leaders and Congress chief ministers. The programme began with a short film chronicling Sonia Gandhi’s life. The screening left her visibly emotional.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of her mother and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "What you're reading in this book is my mum before Papa died... Not once, I'll tell you, she's written twice cancer survivor, three times cancer, right? She's a four-time cancer survivor. So she plays it all down. Not once in my life have I seen her scared. Not once have I seen her back down... The reason I wanted to give this speech is because, Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you..."(Source: Congress) — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Sonia Gandhi Reflects On Belonging

Reflecting on the period after her husband’s assassination, she described the book as a testament to the hard work of arriving from another country and forging a deep connection with India.

“Belonging means you belong. When you’re an outsider, you feel that you are not liked and that you are always being watched,” she explained, adding that the overwhelming response to the memoir had deeply touched her.

I have always been very reticent about disclosing my inner feelings and what I feel about things, people and places. So, I sort of brushed it aside.But then, slowly, at the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka, and a dear friend of mine, Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented. I said, "Okay, let's write this story." And so I did.At the beginning, it was a bit difficult, but once I started, the dam kind of burst. And so everything came flooding back: my younger days, my meeting with my future husband.: CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji on deciding to write her memoir, 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈: 𝑨 𝑱𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆📍 Delhi — Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026

The memoir, published by HarperCollins India, hit bookstores on November 10 and has already sold around two lakh copies. It traces her journey from childhood in post-war Italy through her meeting with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge, life in the Nehru-Gandhi family, personal tragedies and her entry into public life.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Personal Memories

Rahul Gandhi shared a personal anecdote at the event.

“My parents met at the Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge. When I later visited Cambridge, I went to that same restaurant. I asked about my mother and father, and even after all this time, the staff there still remembered them.”

He noted that many view his mother as an introvert, but “in reality, she is an extrovert—she engages in plenty of conversation with everyone.”

Opposition Leaders Attend Memoir Launch

He added that the book belongs to his father and was written by his mother. Among those present were the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states including Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other senior Opposition leaders.

Rahul sat next to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the front row.

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Memoir Explores Love And Loss

The formal launch underscored the personal nature of the 544-page account, which Sonia Gandhi has described as a way to counter unreal narratives about her family and share her own story of love, loss and belonging.

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