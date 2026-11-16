'My Children Became My Parents' Says Emotional Sonia Gandhi At Belonging Memoir Launch In Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 16: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi grew visibly emotional during the formal launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in the capital on Monday, revealing that her children, Rahul and Priyanka, "became, in effect, my parents" to support her after she was left shattered by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi formally launched her memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love” on Monday at a high-profile event in the capital, attended by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several INDIA bloc leaders and Congress chief ministers. The programme began with a short film chronicling Sonia Gandhi’s life. The screening left her visibly emotional.
Sonia Gandhi Reflects On Belonging
Reflecting on the period after her husband’s assassination, she described the book as a testament to the hard work of arriving from another country and forging a deep connection with India.
“Belonging means you belong. When you’re an outsider, you feel that you are not liked and that you are always being watched,” she explained, adding that the overwhelming response to the memoir had deeply touched her.
The memoir, published by HarperCollins India, hit bookstores on November 10 and has already sold around two lakh copies. It traces her journey from childhood in post-war Italy through her meeting with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge, life in the Nehru-Gandhi family, personal tragedies and her entry into public life.
Rahul Gandhi Shares Personal Memories
Rahul Gandhi shared a personal anecdote at the event.
“My parents met at the Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge. When I later visited Cambridge, I went to that same restaurant. I asked about my mother and father, and even after all this time, the staff there still remembered them.”
He noted that many view his mother as an introvert, but “in reality, she is an extrovert—she engages in plenty of conversation with everyone.”
Opposition Leaders Attend Memoir Launch
He added that the book belongs to his father and was written by his mother. Among those present were the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states including Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other senior Opposition leaders.
Rahul sat next to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the front row.
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Memoir Explores Love And Loss
The formal launch underscored the personal nature of the 544-page account, which Sonia Gandhi has described as a way to counter unreal narratives about her family and share her own story of love, loss and belonging.
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