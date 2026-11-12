VHP Calls Sonia Gandhi's Memoir 'Anti-Hindu', Demands Public Apology From Congress Leader | X

Mumbai: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is an attempt to appease Muslim voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and a ploy to strengthen the Congress’s bargaining position in seat-sharing negotiations with its allies, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Shriraj Nair said on Thursday. He made the remarks during an informal interaction with the media on the occasion of Diwali.

“It is an absolutely anti-Hindu book. She says that she shed tears when the Babri Masjid was demolished and when terrorists were killed in an encounter in Batla House. She did not feel sad when Pandits were killed in Kashmir and Hindu tourists were butchered in Pahalgam,” Nair said. “She has been selective in all her talk.”

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: On Sonia Gandhi's book, VHP spokesperson Surendra Jain says, "... there is one place where Sonia Gandhi's book belongs; it is not on a library shelf but in the dustbin. She has not told the truth; instead, she has tried to hide it... The party has been steadily heading towards political oblivion. Sonia should also explain whether she tried to stop her husband from allowing the massacre of Sikhs in 1984. There are many such questions that the book does not answer..." — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

VHP Questions Selective Outrage Over Violence

Mohan Salekar, Konkan Pranth Secretary of the VHP, said the release of the book was an appropriate occasion to discuss what he described as selective silence and outrage.

“In Kashmir, Pandits were killed or expelled, but this was neither discussed nor written about. When a film exposed what had happened, those who had remained silent said the story was exaggerated,” Salekar said, referring to the portrayal of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in cinema. He also referred to the Hathras rape case.

“Women anywhere should not face violence. The Hathras rape has to be condemned by everyone, but because the survivor belonged to the Valmiki community, it was discussed in detail. The media should be on the side of truth,” Salekar said. “Human rights violations anywhere have to be opposed. There was no outrage when Hindus were attacked in Bangladesh and temples were destroyed, but if any incident involving a minority community happens anywhere in India, it is exaggerated.”

VHP Leaders Criticise Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Commenting further on Sonia Gandhi’s book, Salekar said, “Her DNA is anti-Hindu. She met families of terrorists in Azamgarh. Her accounts of her feelings during the Babri Masjid demolition and the Batla House encounter are examples of selective outrage. The book is anti-national; she has to apologise.”

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Nair said that Hindu festivals were also targets of what he described as selective activism. “Selective activism is a big national challenge,” he said.

VHP Raises Unauthorised Mosque Issue

The VHP also claimed that its activists had identified five allegedly unauthorised mosques, including one near Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport. Salekar questioned why the municipal authorities had failed to demolish the structures despite assurances that they would be removed.

When asked whether unauthorised temples should also be demolished, Salekar said that all unauthorised religious structures should be removed.

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