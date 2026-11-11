'I Wish I Hadn't Opened My Mouth' Rajiv Gandhi Regretted Sacking Foreign Secretary In 1987, Reveals Sonia Gandhi | X - dzire05

New Delhi, Nov 11: Then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had told his wife Sonia that he had committed a "blunder" by sacking then foreign secretary A P Venkateswaran at a press conference in 1987 and wished that he hadn't opened his mouth.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has narrated the incident in her newly released memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" while talking about Rajiv's temper.

"There were occasional embarrassing instances, such as his public sacking of a senior official. He was furious to learn that his foreign secretary had breached protocol and exceeded his brief during a visit to Pakistan. When a question was asked about it at a press conference, Rajiv said abruptly, 'You'll soon be talking to a new foreign secretary'," she recalls.

"This blunt dismissal of the official, who was present, caused a furore, and for days Rajiv was under attack for behaving arrogantly and insensitively," she says.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: On the release of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Former Congress state president Ajay Rai says, "The culture we have in Congress is that things progress in a very simple and ordinary way, and the struggles that Sonia undertook in her life—she has completely internalized that and written an autobiography, and certainly mentioned every single thing. And we are all fortunate that in Kashi, this book is available here at the local bookshops. And how quickly—just yesterday it was launched across the entire country, and today it is here in Kashi. Today, all of us have come here to Assi Ghat, this important ghat of Kashi, where we found this book at a bookstore today." — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2026

Rajiv Admitted Making A Blunder

Sonia Gandhi says she used to read the newspapers regularly and get upset if she came across some adverse comment or editorial about him or his government.

"Often he would explain that the published report was distorted, different from what had really happened. On this occasion, when I questioned him, he said, 'I knew the moment I'd spoken that I'd made a blunder. I wish I hadn't opened my mouth!'"

Sonia Recalls Rajiv's Temper

Gandhi also talks about Rajiv's temper in the book.

"For all his geniality of nature, Rajiv would at times lose his temper as his mother would exclaim, 'Just like his father!' which made me want to add, sotto voce, 'Just like his mother too!' He was a perfectionist in punctuality, in neatness, the way he kept his surroundings tidy, the way he dressed, whether in a kurta-pyjama or his bandhgala suit or simply his jeans and shirt. He was impatient with sloppiness, the 'sab chalta hai' (anything goes) attitude," she writes in the book.

When, walking into his South Block office, Rajiv noticed a jumble of wires and cables disfiguring the handsome historic building, he saw to it that the damage was undone, even dropping in after work to make certain that the repairs were being executed professionally, Sonia Gandhi recounts.

Vincent George, his faithful PA of many years, who was often rebuked for slips and errors that at times were caused by others, told her after Rajiv's death how much he missed 'Sahab's scoldings', she says.

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Incidents Highlight His Perfectionist Nature

"In one instance the car in a security convoy broke down, causing the whole convoy to come to a stop on a hilly path. Hours were lost waiting for an alternate vehicle. Having been a trained pilot with a respect for systems and maintenance, Rajiv was furious: He pulled out the car keys of the person in charge of the tour and demanded an answer to why the car had not been serviced before its journey," Sonia Gandhi recalls.

"On such occasions I'd feel sorry for those at the receiving end, even though Rajiv had good reason to be annoyed. Later, when he had cooled down, I would make it a point to tell him what I felt; that his overreaction was simply 'not on' -- to which he'd respond with a sheepish smile," she says.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)