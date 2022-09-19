Shashi Tharoor meets Sonia Gandhi, gets go-ahead to run for Congress President: Report | File Image

Ahead of the election of the Congress president, Shashi Tharoor on Monday met the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Meanwhile, as per the report by NDTV, Shashi Tharoor got a go-ahead from Sonia Gandhi to run for Congress President.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be made on September 22.

Tharoor has been a member of the G23 and a signatory to the letter to Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul. The G23 has also been critical of the Congress leadership.

Congress' General Secretary in-charge for Jharkhand Avinash Pandey also met the Congress president at her residence and is learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state.

