Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel plans to summon Facebook in hate-speech case

The office of the Congress MP said that the Chairman of the Committee has said, "Our Parliamentary committee will, in the normal course, consider testimony under the topic 'Safeguarding citizens' rights & prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms. The subject is squarely within the IT Committee mandate and Facebook has been summoned in the past."

In its reaction, Facebook said the company's social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation. However, Facebook, which counts India among its largest markets globally, acknowledged that "there is more to do".

In the report published on Friday, the Wall Street Journal's report cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation," a Facebook spokesperson said. "While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," the official added.

(Inputs from Agencies)