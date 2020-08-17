Suraksha before pariksha: Shashi Tharoor supports demand to postpone NEET and JEE exams until 'it is safe & practicable'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday supported the students' demand to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to a Twitter user who asked for his support, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, "I do support the request to postpone these examination until it is safe & practicable. I do hope @DrJitendraSingh is listening! #SurakshaBeforePariskha (sic)."

The Twitter user had said that the students are mentally stressed as the government hasn't postponed the exams amid the pandemic. "Respected Sir,govt didn't postpone NEET & JEE.We are mentally stressed.Please sir support us.We don't want to die.You are a sensible person,so I am sure that you will support us. #SurakshaBeforePariksha (sic)," he said.