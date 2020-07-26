Shashi Tharoor endorses article which states that people who are buried have 'greater claim to matrubhumi'

Netizens are not happy with Shashi Thaoor. The Congress leader has been facing heat from many on Twitter after sharing the link of a news article and pondering whether those buried in India had a greater claim to the motherland than others.

And to be fair, Tharoor had called it an 'intriguing" point of view, rather than something he personally believed in. Nonetheless many on social media platforms have criticised him. The idea, put forth by Badri Raina in an article for The Wire is attributed to someone the author spoke to many years ago.

"Dr Sahib, do you ever think about the reality that when you die, your ashes will be immersed in the Ganges, or some other water-body, and, in course of time, the waters will carry them beyond the territories of India into the sea; but when I die, my remains will be buried in our own mother earth and be mingled with it for eternity? So, I ask you, which of us has a better claim to the matrubhoomi?" the writer says he was asked by a Muslim man.

"Badri Raina raises an intriguing question: don't those whose flesh and bones are interred in the soil of India, to become part of its earth, have a greater claim to the matrubhumi than those whose ashes are poured into rivers that flow into the sea?" Tharoor wrote on Sunday afternoon.