Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram Airport | File Photo

Chennai: Trichy-Sharjah Air India Express flight 613 made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday. The flight had 154 passengers onboard which landed as a precautionary measure due to technical reasons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM. The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon," an Air India spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.