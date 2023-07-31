 Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The flight had 154 passengers onboard which landed as a precautionary measure due to technical reasons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram Airport | File Photo

Chennai: Trichy-Sharjah Air India Express flight 613 made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday. The flight had 154 passengers onboard which landed as a precautionary measure due to technical reasons.

"The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM. The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon," an Air India spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

