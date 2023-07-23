 AC Malfunction Forces Dubai-Bound Air India Express Flight To Return To Thiruvananthapuram Airport
Thankfully, all 174 passengers onboard are safe, and arrangements are being made to fly them to Dubai on another flight soon.

A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport experienced an AC malfunction, prompting its return to the airport. The flight had taken off at 1:19 pm and safely landed back at 3:52 pm. Thankfully, all 174 passengers onboard are safe, and arrangements are being made to fly them to Dubai on another flight soon, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport said in statement.

Air India Express Spokesperson, reacting to the development, said, "Air India Express flight (IX-539) operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, experienced a technical issue with the air conditioning system after take-off. The operating crew elected to carry out a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram. The airline promptly arranged for another aircraft to ensure a comfortable journey, accommodating all the guests for the rescheduled departure at 1800 hours."

