 Air India Flight To Delhi Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Flyer's Mobile Battery Explosion
Air India Flight To Delhi Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Flyer's Mobile Battery Explosion

The aircraft was reportedly allowed to depart for Delhi after inspection at Udaipur's Dabok airport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: Air India (Representative)

An Air India flight from Udaipur to Delhi made an emergency landing on Monday after the mobile batter of a passenger exploded during take-off. All 140 passengers are reported to be safe.

More details to follow...

