Air India Flight To Delhi Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Flyer's Mobile Battery Explosion

Image: Air India (Representative)

An Air India flight from Udaipur to Delhi made an emergency landing on Monday after the mobile batter of a passenger exploded during take-off. All 140 passengers are reported to be safe.

The aircraft was reportedly allowed to depart for Delhi after inspection at Udaipur's Dabok airport.

More details to follow...

