After Hotel Rates, Air Fares Surging Rapidly Ahead Of India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup Clash In Ahmedabad

India and Pakistan will lock horns in Ahmedabad. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following hotel fares' rise, flight tickets are rapidly surging ahead of the blockbuster India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two nations will lock horns for the 8th time in a 50-over World Cup game and is likely to be the most-watched game in the world.

Ticket rates for flights between Delhi and Ahmedabad on October 14, the day before the match, have risen dramatically. A one-way direct flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad or Mumbai to Ahmedabad costs between INR 15,000 and INR 22,000 at the moment. This price increase occurred despite bookings being made three months in advance.

The demand for aeroplane tickets and searches on travel websites has reached historic heights, with many fans eager to attend the game already purchasing their seats months in advance. Meanwhile, some hotels are charging close to ₹100000, while their normal prices are between ₹5000-8000 on usual days.

India enjoy an impeccable World Cup record against Pakistan:

While the match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India's 7-0 record over their arch-rivals gives an added edge to the Men in Blue. The hosts have won every match comprehensively since 1992.

Pakistan's only win over India in overall World Cups came in 2021 when Babar Azam and co. beat Virat Kohli's men by 10 wickets. The Men in Green also hold a considerable lead over India in ODIs, winning 73 off 132 games and have lost only 55. However, it is no secret that the challenge before them in Ahmedabad is an uphill one.

