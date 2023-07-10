 ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket Prices For Matches At Eden Gardens Announced; Check Rates For India vs South Africa
The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will also host five matches in the ICC World Cup 2023, including the second semi-final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Eden Gardens | File Image

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday announced the ticket prices for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The venue will also host five matches in the tournament, including the second semi-final on November 16.

India will take on South Africa in one of their group matches on November 5 at the iconic 63,500-capacity stadium.

A ticket for the marquee World Cup semi-final match at Eden Gardens will cost a minimum Rs 900, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said on Monday.

Tickets for the India-South Africa game and the semifinal would be in the range of Rs 900 (upper tier) to Rs 3000 (B, L Blocks).

The other two denominations for the two matches would be Rs 1500 (D, H Blocks) and Rs 2500 (C, K Blocks).

Tickets for Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 match will be the lowest in denominations of Rs 650 (upper tiers), Rs 1000 (D and H) and Rs 1500 (B, C, K, L).

For Pakistan's two fixtures against England and Bangladesh, the tickets will be Rs 800 (upper tier), Rs 1200 (D, H), Rs 2000 (C, K) and Rs 2200 (B, L).

