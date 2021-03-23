Sharad Pawar's credibility can be restored by making Anil Deshmukh resign: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Param Bir Singh's allegations over Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is drawing flak each passing day as the BJP has been slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra ever since the top cop's letter bomb. In a yet another attack, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launching an attack on Maharashtra Government over a press conference held has said that a 'khela' is happening in Maharashtra too. "I just saw the Maharashtra ATS press conference, where only a statement was was made and no questions were taken...What's happening in Maharashtra is not 'vikas' it is 'vasooli'" he said.
Continuing his attack, he said, "Who is running the show of Maharashtra? Is it the most confused govt in the history of Maharashtra? What is the political direction of this 'vasooli' Aghadi? The minister blamed NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and said, Mr Pawar enjoys political credibility but under what compulsion is he defending Anil Deshmukh.
In advice, the minister said, the only way by which Sharad Pawar Ji's credibility can be restored is by making Anil Deshmukh resign."
Two days ago, Ravi Shankar Prasad also demanded a CBI probe into the charges levelled by the former police commissioner of Mumbai, Parambir Singh, against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and questioned the mysterious silence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in defence of a "rogue" assistant police inspector.
At a press conference he said, "In my entire political career, I am seeing for the first time a chief minister who is defending a rogue Assistant police inspector charged with extortion". What is the secret, he asked?
Meanwhile. Devendra Fadnavis today over Anil Deshmukh's February timeline told, that Deshmukh was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, wasn't in isolation.
"As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24. He was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, wasn't in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab wasn't briefed properly yesterday," Fadnanvis was quoted by ANI.
NCP chief had briefed media yesterday and said that Deshmukh was in home quarantine in Nagpur during the relevant dates mentioned in the letter by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.
