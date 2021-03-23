Sharad Pawar's credibility can be restored by making Anil Deshmukh resign: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Param Bir Singh's allegations over Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is drawing flak each passing day as the BJP has been slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra ever since the top cop's letter bomb. In a yet another attack, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launching an attack on Maharashtra Government over a press conference held has said that a 'khela' is happening in Maharashtra too. "I just saw the Maharashtra ATS press conference, where only a statement was was made and no questions were taken...What's happening in Maharashtra is not 'vikas' it is 'vasooli'" he said.

Continuing his attack, he said, "Who is running the show of Maharashtra? Is it the most confused govt in the history of Maharashtra? What is the political direction of this 'vasooli' Aghadi? The minister blamed NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and said, Mr Pawar enjoys political credibility but under what compulsion is he defending Anil Deshmukh.

In advice, the minister said, the only way by which Sharad Pawar Ji's credibility can be restored is by making Anil Deshmukh resign."