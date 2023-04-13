Sharad Pawar meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss Opposition unity

NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday evening.

This meeting was held in the context of the ongoing efforts by the fragmented opposition to come together ahead of the national elections next year.

This comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Kharge and Gandhi amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Pawar recently came out in support of industrialist Gautam Adani and stood in favour of the Supreme Court probe into the Adani issue instead of a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, as demanded by several opposition parties.

