e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShankaracharya Swami claims ancestors of Prophet Muhammad, Jesus Christ were Sanatani Hindus

Shankaracharya Swami claims ancestors of Prophet Muhammad, Jesus Christ were Sanatani Hindus

He further said that the governments shouldn't have control over the temples and math.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Tuesday claimed that ancestors of Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ have been proved to be Sanatani Hindus.

"Opposition members in America have raised this issue in Parliament. Ancestors of Muhammad and Christ have been proved to be Sanatani Hindus," he told reporters here.

He further said that the governments shouldn't have control over the temples and math.

"The governments shouldn't have control over temples and Matth, and there is a need to spend money for the development to every corner," he added.

When asked about the lost key of the Puri's Ratna Bhandar, Shankaracharya said, "The Odisha government and Jagannath temple administration never consulted over any issues regarding the temple. Why should I interfere in the missing key issue of Ratna Bhandar?" There are a total of seven treasuries within the temple, out of which one remains open at all times.

Around 38 years ago the keys to four treasuries went missing, but only two keys were there with the District Collector.

RECENT STORIES

#LatkaAajtak trends on Twitter after TV channel drops its promo on Budget 2023 shot 160 ft above...

#LatkaAajtak trends on Twitter after TV channel drops its promo on Budget 2023 shot 160 ft above...

Economic Survey 2023: Ahead of Budget 2023, India sees fall in education expenditure for first time...

Economic Survey 2023: Ahead of Budget 2023, India sees fall in education expenditure for first time...

President Droupadi Murmu hails ‘virasat’ and ‘vikas’ focus of Modi govt

President Droupadi Murmu hails ‘virasat’ and ‘vikas’ focus of Modi govt

Jharkhand: Massive fire at apartment in Dhanbad kills at least 14, several injured and many feared...

Jharkhand: Massive fire at apartment in Dhanbad kills at least 14, several injured and many feared...

Rajasthan: New round of political upheaval may start in state Congress

Rajasthan: New round of political upheaval may start in state Congress