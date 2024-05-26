'Shameless Dhruv Rathee Victim-Shaming Me Like AAP Spox': Swati Maliwal Shares Screenshots Of 'Rape & Death Threats' With Delhi Police

'Shameless Dhruv Rathee Victim-Shaming Like AAP Spox': Swati Maliwal Shares Screenshots Of 'Rape & Death Threats' With Delhi Police |

Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy revolving around the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief has levelled fresh allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for her character assassination among the public.

Maliwal Shares Pictures Of Threats In X Post

Maliwal took to her official social handle on X and stated that she has been receiving rape and death threats on social media, due to her party's orchestrated campaign against her. She also shared screenshots of rape and death threats given by various users to her on social media. She also accused YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of posting a one-sided video against her on his YouTube channel.

After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of charachter assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats.



This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee posted a one-sided… pic.twitter.com/EfCHHWW0xu — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 26, 2024

"After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of charachter assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against me," wrote the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in her latest tweet.

'Attempts Made To Contact Dhruv Were Unanswered,' Says Swati Maliwal

Maliwal also stated that the AAP leadership has been trying to pressurise her into withdrawing her complaint against the party. She further clarified that she made multiple attempts to contact Dhruv and share her version on the alleged assault incident, but her communication was not answered.

She tagged the YouTuber as an AAP spokesperson and accused him to victim shame her to an extent that she has been facing threats online now. She also listed out some 'facts' that Rathee failed to mention in his 2.5 minute video.

Watch The Video Here:

"As far as the party leadership goes, it is very clear that they are trying to intimidate me into withdrawing my complaint. However, for Dhruv, I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version but he ignored my calls and messages," said Maliwal in her post.

"It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats," she added.

Maliwal concluded her tweet by criticising the AAP and its supporters over their numerous attempts to vilify and shame her publicly. She also stated that she is reporting the alleged rape and death threats to the Delhi Police, hoping that the officials would take strong action against the perpetrators.