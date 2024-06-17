 Telangana Horror: Video Shows Accused Carrying Minor Girl Before Raping & Murdering Her In Peddapalli Mill
Police stated that the gruesome incident took place in the early hours on Thursday at a camp within the rice mill compound in Sultanabad.

Updated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Three days after a man raped and killed a six-year-old girl in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Thursday night, a video has surfaced on social media showing the accused carrying the girl into the rice mill.

The CCTV camera installed at the premises of the factory shows the monster man carrying the drowsy girl into the building before raping and murdering her.

Watch the video here: 

As per the latest reports, the labourer, identified as 35-year-old Balaram from Madhya Pradesh has been taken into custody and he has been charged with stringent sections of the POCSO Act. 

Police stated that the gruesome incident took place in the early hours on Thursday at a camp within the rice mill compound in Sultanabad. 

According to the police statement, Balaram took the minor girl sleeping with her mother at a camp within the rice mill compound. The man raped her and when the girl started shouting, Balaram strangled and killed her. 

Local residents informed the police after which the accused was arrested. 

A case has been registered against Balaram for rape and murder, along with additional charges under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. 

Soon after the police arrived at the crime scene, the victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem. 

