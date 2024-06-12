Telangana: Women Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Massive Brawl Erupts Over 'Free Bus Seat'; VIDEO Viral

Women Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Massive Brawl Erupts Over 'Free Seat' | X

Hyderabad: Many incidents of brawls erupting inside public transport come to the fore on a regular basis. Numerous videos have also surfaced on social media showing men and women engaged in fights inside buses, trains or other modes of public transport. Another such incident has emerged from Telangana, where a fearsome fight erupted between two women inside a speeding bus.

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing two women involved in a furious fight inside a moving bus in Telangana. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen that the two women are slapping and pulling each other’s hair after an argument in the bus. Despite the commotion, the bus conductor, driver and other passengers do not interfere to stop the fight. They remain silent spectators of the violence inside the bus.

Fight Erupted Due To Free Seat

Reports indicate that the fight erupted between the two women over free seat. The video hit the internet on Tuesday (June 11) and has garnered over 156k views. According to the social media post, the bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Nagar Kurnool when the incident occurred. Social media users started reacting after the video went viral, suggesting that such women should not be given free seats inside the bus.

Internet Users React

Many users have blamed the free seat initiative for the increase in such violent incidents and have demanded the repeal of these provisions for such passengers. One user said, "Wish we had background music for this." Another commented, "WWE fight live." A user from a neighboring Telugu state warned, "Launching soon in AP too!"