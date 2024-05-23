‘One Can Run Even After Suffering Fracture’: Swati Maliwal BLASTS AAP For Claiming She Was Walking Without A Limp (VIDEO)

ANI

Aam Aadmi Party MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday in a podcast interview with news agency ANI slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming that she was seen walking around without a limp on the day of the alleged assault on her at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

"Those who have been injured know that when the injuries are fresh they can even run. Even if there is a fracture, a person can run. It is when the injuries get settled that you realise what has happened to you, and then you feel the pain in the true sense," said Maliwal.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | On victim shaming, AAP MP Swati Maliwal says, "...Nirbhaya was also asked why she did not travel in auto, why did she go out in the night and not in the day?...Victim shaming happens with every woman...The sad part is that woman Delhi minister said, "Her clothes are not… pic.twitter.com/Iw7aX3Iagb — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

Want Delhi Police To Conduct Polygraph Test: Maliwal

Maliwal said she wants police to conduct her polygraph test to "make everything clear".

“...Nirbhaya was also asked why she did not travel in auto, and why she went out at night and not during the day?... Victim shaming happens to every woman...The sad part is that the woman Delhi minister said, ‘Her clothes are not torn’. I want the Police to conduct my polygraph test so that everything becomes clear," Maliwal said.

The video does not show any signs of assault on Swati Maliwal.

Her clothes are intact and not torn.

There are no visible deep injuries on her head.

She is not limping. pic.twitter.com/Ini6YVUBb5 — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2024

Swati Maliwal post her Aiims checkup...she can be seen limping 🥲 Mr Arvind kejriwal was aware of this.... Shame shame! pic.twitter.com/KKG4nBkquK — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) May 17, 2024

Swati Maliwal laments receiving no support from Kejriwal, party

AAP MP Swati Maliwal got emotional in the interview while lamenting that she received no support from any of the members from the Aam Aadmi Party including chief Arvind Kejriwal."Jin logon ke saath meine itne saal kaam kiya, jab mujhe itni burre tarike se pita gaya, toh unhone mera saath nahi diya, mujhe akela kar diya...."

"...It is also a fact that despite all this happening till date, I have not received any call from Arvind ji nor has he met me till now. Arvind Ji is protecting the accused...Instructions have been given to every person in the entire party to assassinate my character..," she added.