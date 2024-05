‘One Can Run Even After Suffering Fracture’: Swati Maliwal BLASTS AAP For Claiming She Was Walking Without A Limp (VIDEO)

ANI

Aam Aadmi Party MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday in a podcast interview with news agency ANI slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming that she was seen walking around without a limp on the day of the alleged assault on her at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

"Those who have been injured know that when the injuries are fresh they can even run. Even if there is a fracture, a person can run. It is when the injuries get settled that you realise what has happened to you, and then you feel the pain in the true sense," said Maliwal.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | On victim shaming, AAP MP Swati Maliwal says, "...Nirbhaya was also asked why she did not travel in auto, why did she go out in the night and not in the day?...Victim shaming happens with every woman...The sad part is that woman Delhi minister said, "Her clothes are not… pic.twitter.com/Iw7aX3Iagb — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

Want Delhi Police To Conduct Polygraph Test: Maliwal

Maliwal said she wants police to conduct her polygraph test to "make everything clear".

“...Nirbhaya was also asked why she did not travel in auto, and why she went out at night and not during the day?... Victim shaming happens to every woman...The sad part is that the woman Delhi minister said, ‘Her clothes are not torn’. I want the Police to conduct my polygraph test so that everything becomes clear," Maliwal said.

The video does not show any signs of assault on Swati Maliwal.

Her clothes are intact and not torn.

There are no visible deep injuries on her head.

She is not limping. pic.twitter.com/Ini6YVUBb5 — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2024

Swati Maliwal post her Aiims checkup...she can be seen limping 🥲 Mr Arvind kejriwal was aware of this.... Shame shame! pic.twitter.com/KKG4nBkquK — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) May 17, 2024

Swati Maliwal laments receiving no support from Kejriwal, party

AAP MP Swati Maliwal got emotional in the interview while lamenting that she received no support from any of the members from the Aam Aadmi Party including chief Arvind Kejriwal."Jin logon ke saath meine itne saal kaam kiya, jab mujhe itni burre tarike se pita gaya, toh unhone mera saath nahi diya, mujhe akela kar diya...."

"...It is also a fact that despite all this happening till date, I have not received any call from Arvind ji nor has he met me till now. Arvind Ji is protecting the accused...Instructions have been given to every person in the entire party to assassinate my character..," she added.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal gets emotional as she talks about no support from the party, she says "Jin logon ke saath meine itne saal kaam kiya, jab mujhe itni burre tarike se pita gaya, toh unhone mera saath nahi diya, mujhe akela kar diya...." https://t.co/aW15ppTVfp — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint.

Maliwal, in her complaint, alleged that Bibhav "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area." After his arrest, Bibhav was produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, which remanded her in police custody for five days.

Video of assault on #swatimaliwal at the living room of Hitman's sheesh mahal along with the details from Swati's FIR and tweet



What would have been the reason behind the assult?#arvindkejriwal #delhi pic.twitter.com/VzWOObScOq — Vedic Gyaan (@vedicgyaanindia) May 17, 2024

Swati Maliwal ji looking tired and disturbed.



She is limping.@DelhiPolice should arrest Bibhav Kumar. He is enjoying political campaign with @ArvindKejriwal

pic.twitter.com/4nxLEmCAha — आनंद गुप्ता (मोदी का परिवार) (@aanandsg) May 17, 2024

Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

Read Also Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Brought Back To Delhi From Mumbai

Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody. Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint against Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into the CM's entrance.