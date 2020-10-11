'Shameful truth': Many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims, and Tribals to be human, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also shared an article by BBC on the Hathras incident. The BBC report asked why the police and state government officials are insisting that a 19-year-old woman wasn't raped when the backs up her story. "The evidence backs up her story, so why do officials keep insisting she wasn't raped?", BBC report asks.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come a day after the central government has issued a notification for the CBI to take over the probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The notification has been marked to a suitable branch of the premier agency, and probe teams will be dispatched to the crime scene along with forensic experts immediately after the registration of an FIR.

The Dalit woman had died of grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper-caste men.

Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the Uttar Pradesh government has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.