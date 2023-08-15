'Shame On PM': TMC's Saket Gokhale Blasts Modi For 'Making Cheap Attacks On Oppn' In I-Day Speech

Saket Gokhale reacted on PM's I-Day speech |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled attack on opposition parties over "dynastic politics" during the Independence day speech from the Red Fort elicited strong response from several opposition parties leaders. Saket Gokhale, TMC MP from Rajya Sabha, took on PM Modi for the Prime Minister's comments in the I-day speech.

Saket Gokhale tweets on PM's I-Day speech

"Shame on PM Modi for being petty & using the Independence Day speech for making cheap attacks on Opposition. Today is an occasion for celebration & for remembering those who fought for our freedom. Modi needs a reminder that he speaks at Red Fort as PM & not as a BJP Pracharak," said Saket Gokhale on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM calls 'Parivarvadi' parties the biggest challenge for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on August 15 from the Red Fort called Parivarvadi or dynastic political parties as the biggest challenge faced by India along with corruption and appeasement. PM Narendra Modi said that such dynastic political parties work on only one principle and that is - "for the family, by the family, of the family."

PM then went on to call such parties as the biggest obstacle faced by India's democracy and made a call to the people to ensure that such parties are ended. The Prime Minister said that dynastic political parties do not allow talent and calibre to flourish and that they suppress democracy by doing so.

PM's pitch for 2024 and beyond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence day speech mentioned about post 2024 elections at least twice and made a strong pitch before the next year's general elections by saying that he was confident that people of the country would give him a chance to open the projects whose foundations were laid under his government. PM also stated that by 2047, he wished to see India as a developed nation and shared the mantra of "reform, perform and transform."

