Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence During Red Fort Address, Says 'Peace Only Way To Resolve Problem' |

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur, and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," the Prime Minister said.

About Manipur Violence

The violence first broke out in Manipuron May 3, which has led to the death of more than 150 people while thousands of people have been displaced. The opposition has consistently criticised the Prime Minister for his silence on Manipur and the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament saw protests and disruptions from it on the issue, leading to the initiation of a no-confidence motion against the government.

Modi had said during his reply to the motion that the violence is unpardonable, however all those guilty would be punished, adding that the nation was with the people of Manipur.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

