PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 15) extended Independence Day greetings to the nation. The Prime Minister remembered the freedom fighters. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" said PM Modi on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

