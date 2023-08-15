 PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" said PM Modi on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 07:33 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 15) extended Independence Day greetings to the nation. The Prime Minister remembered the freedom fighters. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" said PM Modi on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Addresses People Of India As His 'Family Members'

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Addresses People Of India As His 'Family Members'

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence During Red Fort Address, Says 'Peace Only...

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence During Red Fort Address, Says 'Peace Only...

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023

Independence Day 2023: 'Constitutional Values Are Ignored,' Veteran Freedom Fighter GG Parikh Says

Independence Day 2023: 'Constitutional Values Are Ignored,' Veteran Freedom Fighter GG Parikh Says