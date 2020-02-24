Shaheen Bagh protests: SC adjourns matter to Feb 26 after interlocutors submit report

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the matter pertaining to the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh after the interlocutors submitted their report in a sealed cover.

A division bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising KM Joseph will take up the matter on February 26 after going through the report.

The two Amicus Curiae have submitted their report in a sealed cover to the apex court. "We will go through the report," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

The Supreme Court had last week appointed senior advocates -- Sanjay Hedge, Sadhana Ramachandran and former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah -- as interlocutors to talk to the protestors here and urge them to clear the road and protest at an alternate site.

Thousands of people, including a large number of Muslim women, have been staging a sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others concerned for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Centre, for laying down "detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation" leading to obstruction of the public space.