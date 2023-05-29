Shahbad Dairy murder: '6 teams formed, accused will be arrested soon' says Delhi Police |

A shocking incident took place in the Shahbad Dairy locality of Delhi as a 16-year-old girl fell victim to a brutal murder on Sunday. The girl, outside her home in Delhi's JJ Colony in Shahbad, was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife, allegedly by her friend. The entire horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The prime suspect in this shocking crime is Sahil, who was known to be the girl's friend. The victim and Sahil, a 20-year-old, were in a relationship, but they had a quarrel the day of the incident. As the girl was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday, the accused intercepted her and attacked her with multiple stabbings, as well as hitting her with a stone.

Sahil is currently on the run, and a search is underway to apprehend him. An FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station, according to the Delhi Police.

#WATCH | "A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy PS limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is underway. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him," says Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi https://t.co/xInXpM46He pic.twitter.com/bNZC68Aqf6 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

#WATCH | The accused (Sahil) is 20 years old. 6 teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Our probe is underway. His parents are cooperating in the matter. The accused will be arrested soon: Raja Banthia, Addtl DCP, Outer North, Delhi pic.twitter.com/vUK1xLyVvm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

In another development, Additional DCP of Outer North, Delhi Police Raja Banthia shared details about the incident and further informed that six teams have been formed to nab the accused as soon as possible.

"The accused (Sahil) is 20 years old. 6 teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Our probe is underway. His parents are cooperating in the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," said Raja Banthia.

#WATCH | The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times: Raja Banthia, Addtl DCP, Outer North on the murder of 16-year-old girl in Delhi pic.twitter.com/g8xLXQz4eu — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

"The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times," he added.

No one stopped the accused from performing the horrific act

Eyewitnesses and residents in the area were left stunned and horrified as they were unable to prevent the tragic incident from occurring. Passersby watched helplessly as the assailant carried out the heinous act. One brave individual attempted to intervene by holding Sahil's hand but was unable to gather the courage to stop him.

DCW Chief calls for action

Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), expressed her shock and outrage over the incident. She took to Twitter to announce that the commission is issuing a notice to the Delhi Police regarding this incident.

दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेरी में एक नाबालिग मासूम गुड़िया को चाकू गोद-गोदकर मारा गया और उसके बाद पत्थर से उसे कुचल दिया गया। दिल्ली में दरिंदों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। सब हदें पार हो गई हैं। मैंने अपने इतने सालों के करियर में इससे ज़्यादा भयानक कुछ नहीं देखा। pic.twitter.com/0kC4ht4q1f — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 29, 2023

Maliwal described the victim as an innocent minor and condemned the high spirits of criminals in Delhi. She emphasized that the situation has gone beyond limits, stating that she had never witnessed anything more horrifying in her many years of career.

The authorities have formed a team to investigate the case, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. This gruesome incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for swift action to ensure justice and prevent such acts of violence in the future.