Shah Jahan: The Mughal emperor who built Taj Mahal and was imprisoned by his own son

Mughal Emperor |

Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal emperor of India, died on January 22, 1666, at the age of 74. He was known for his architectural achievements, including the construction of the iconic Taj Mahal, which was built as a mausoleum for his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Power struggle with Son Aurangzeb

Shah Jahan's death was the result of a power struggle within the Mughal Empire. His son, Aurangzeb, had been appointed as the Governor of the Deccan by Shah Jahan, but he had grown increasingly ambitious and desired the throne for himself. In 1658, Aurangzeb led a rebellion against his father and captured him, imprisoning him in the Agra Fort for the last eight years of his life.

During his imprisonment, Shah Jahan was stripped of his power and was not allowed to have any contact with the outside world. He was also not allowed to see his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who had died in 1631. It is believed that Shah Jahan's health deteriorated significantly during this time, and he died alone in his prison cell.

Shah Jahan wasn't offered proper burial

Aurangzeb did not allow a proper funeral for his father, instead, he buried him in a small chamber next to the tomb of Mumtaz Mahal in the Taj Mahal. Aurangzeb also seized the throne and ruled as the Mughal Emperor from 1658 until his death in 1707.

Shah Jahan's death marked the end of the golden age of the Mughal Empire. Under his rule, the empire had reached its peak of prosperity and cultural achievements. His death also marked the beginning of a period of decline for the empire, as Aurangzeb's policies and methods of rule were much different from his father's.

Remembered for building Taj Mahal

Shah Jahan's death is also remembered for the tragic end of one of history's greatest love stories. The Taj Mahal, built in memory of Mumtaz Mahal, remains one of the most iconic and beautiful buildings in the world, and serves as a testament to the love shared by Shah Jahan and his wife.

