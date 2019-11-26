Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and other Muslim personalities oppose review of Ayodhya verdict

Around 100 eminent Muslim personalities including Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have opposed the move of challenging the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court in the decades-long Ayodhya dispute asserting that keeping the matter alive will not help the community.

The signatories include an Islamic scholar, social activists, lawyers, journalists, businessmen, poets, actors, filmmakers, theatre personalities, musician, students and farmers.

"We, the undersigned, are deeply concerned over the decision of several of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute to challenge the recent unanimous decision of a constitution bench of the Supreme Court in favour of a Ram Temple at the disputed plot," their official statement said.

"We share the unhappiness of the Indian Muslim community, constitutional experts and secular organisations over the fact that the highest court in the land has placed faith above law in arriving at its decision," it said.