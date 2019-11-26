Sunni Central Waqf Board refuses to file review petition against SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute

The Sunni Central Waqf Board on Tuesday decided that it will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said.

The important meeting of the board, attended by seven of the eight members, decided not to file a review petition against the apex court's decision, he said.

Six members present were of the view that review petition should not be filed, Farooqi said.

He said the board was yet to decide whether to accept a five-acre land given by the apex court for building a mosque in Ayodhya.