Shabana Azmi called out for sharing pics of 2 Pak boys and trying to pass them off as Indians

The WhatsApp forward universe continues to divide the line between what’s real news and what’s fake. And in that madness, there are people who even assume something just because it is shared at a particular moment.
On Tuesday evening, veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi shared a photograph of two children holding each other with the caption, ‘heartbreaking’.
Assuming that she had posted the picture based on the migrant crisis that has hit India, a number of Twitter users started schooling her saying that the picture was fake. Veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta even shared the same picture on his timeline, saying, “So a 2 January 2019 photo from 'Naya' #Pakistan resurfaces in #India on 19 May 2020. Heart took a rather long time to break, innit? #TyrannyOfDistance.”
Other people also criticised the actor
The migrant crisis has continued to plague India. There were chaotic scenes outside Bandra Terminus yet again on Tuesday morning, as a huge crowd of over 2,200 migrant workers converged outside, jostling each other and ignoring social distancing norms, in their frenzy to board a Shramik Special train to Purnia, Bihar.
The crowd was, however, dispersed by police after calming them down, and a total of 1,800 workers were dispatched to Bihar in the special train originating from Bandra Terminus at noon.
On learning about the train on Monday, migrants staying at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra (East) called up others. Within a couple of hours, over a thousand of them from neighbouring areas like Chembur, Dharavi, Sion and Mahim were camping outside Bandra Terminus.
This was at midnight; they slept in the open, hoping to board the train on Tuesday morning. However, only those workers who had registered themselves beforehand were given that privilege.
Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, there has been a battle between the Yogi Adityanath-led administration and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over supplying of buses to migrants.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)