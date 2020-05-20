Shabana Azmi called out for sharing pics of 2 Pak boys and trying to pass them off as Indians

The migrant crisis has continued to plague India. There were chaotic scenes outside Bandra Terminus yet again on Tuesday morning, as a huge crowd of over 2,200 migrant workers converged outside, jostling each other and ignoring social distancing norms, in their frenzy to board a Shramik Special train to Purnia, Bihar.

The crowd was, however, dispersed by police after calming them down, and a total of 1,800 workers were dispatched to Bihar in the special train originating from Bandra Terminus at noon.

On learning about the train on Monday, migrants staying at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra (East) called up others. Within a couple of hours, over a thousand of them from neighbouring areas like Chembur, Dharavi, Sion and Mahim were camping outside Bandra Terminus.

This was at midnight; they slept in the open, hoping to board the train on Tuesday morning. However, only those workers who had registered themselves beforehand were given that privilege.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, there has been a battle between the Yogi Adityanath-led administration and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over supplying of buses to migrants.