Sexual assault accused, out on bail, shoots dead survivor's father in UP's Hathras

A sexual assualt accused, who was briefly jailed in 2018 in connection with the case, allegedly shot dead the survivor's father in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Monday, the police said.

Earlier, the video of the survivor crying after her father was killed had gone viral on social media. One accused was arrested following outrage on social media over the video.

The viral video showed the survivor crying outside a police station and demanding justice.

"Please give me justice... please give me justice. He molested me and my father had filed a case against him. He has now shot dead my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone," she is heard saying in the video.

When asked by the reporters to name the perpetrator, she identified him as Gaurav Sharma.