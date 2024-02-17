 Sex Racket Running From Pizza Shop Busted By Amroha Police, Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSex Racket Running From Pizza Shop Busted By Amroha Police, Video Surfaces

Sex Racket Running From Pizza Shop Busted By Amroha Police, Video Surfaces

The raid was conducted after cops received a complaint that a sex racket was being operated under the guise of pizza shop located under the limits of Amroha city police station.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Cops at pizza shop | X

Amroha, February 17: The police in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh raided a pizza shop for allegedly running a sex racket. According to reports, some "objectionable" material were found from the pizza shop after the police raid. The raid was conducted after cops received a complaint that a sex racket was being operated under the guise of pizza shop located under the limits of Amroha city police station.

A video of the raid also surfaced on social media. In the video, cops were seen searching the pizza corner. It remained unclear if any accused persons were arrested following the raid. Whether any victim has been rescued is yet to be known.

Read Also
Bengaluru: Police Busts 'Travelling Sex' Racket, 2 Married Couples Arrested
article-image

Sex Racket Busted In Amroha:

Read Also
Sex Racket Operating From Massage Parlour Busted In Nagpur, Police Rescues 4 Young Girls Forced Into...
article-image

Reacting to the news report, the Amroha police's X account posted: "Necessary action is being taken by Amroha city police station after investigation regarding the case."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: ISRO's 'Naughty Boy' Rocket INSAT-3DS To Be Launched Today

In Pics: ISRO's 'Naughty Boy' Rocket INSAT-3DS To Be Launched Today

Rajasthan: Prominent Tribal Face Of Rajasthan Congress May Join BJP

Rajasthan: Prominent Tribal Face Of Rajasthan Congress May Join BJP

Gujarat: Congress Leaders Detained In Ahmedabad During Protest Against Bank Account Freeze

Gujarat: Congress Leaders Detained In Ahmedabad During Protest Against Bank Account Freeze

Sex Racket Running From Pizza Shop Busted By Amroha Police, Video Surfaces

Sex Racket Running From Pizza Shop Busted By Amroha Police, Video Surfaces

Video: Man Flung 10-Feet Into Air As Speeding Car Hit His Scooter In Greater Noida, Dies

Video: Man Flung 10-Feet Into Air As Speeding Car Hit His Scooter In Greater Noida, Dies