Sex Racket Running From Pizza Shop Busted By Amroha Police, Video Surfaces

Amroha, February 17: The police in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh raided a pizza shop for allegedly running a sex racket. According to reports, some "objectionable" material were found from the pizza shop after the police raid. The raid was conducted after cops received a complaint that a sex racket was being operated under the guise of pizza shop located under the limits of Amroha city police station.

A video of the raid also surfaced on social media. In the video, cops were seen searching the pizza corner. It remained unclear if any accused persons were arrested following the raid. Whether any victim has been rescued is yet to be known.

Sex Racket Busted In Amroha:

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना अमरोहा नगर पुलिस द्वारा जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) February 17, 2024

Reacting to the news report, the Amroha police's X account posted: "Necessary action is being taken by Amroha city police station after investigation regarding the case."