Bengaluru: Police Busts 'Travelling Sex' Racket, 2 Married Couples Arrested

Representational Image

Bengaluru, January 25: The Bengaluru police arrested two married couples allegedly involved in "travelling sex" racket. The arrests were made last week in Pulakeshinagar. The accused couples live in Delhi and are originally from Ahmedabad and Haryana. Both the couples have kids and are now out on bail. According to the cops, they are part of "movement prostitution" or "trip prostitution".

The couples, who originally hail from Gujarat and Haryana, are members of social media groups with customers, said the police. "These groups also consist of gay men, lesbians and people with specific sexual preferences," a cop was quoted as saying. One of the couples is allegedly involved in the racket for the past eight years. The other couple has been operating for the last three years.

Couple's Modus Operandi

The accused couples would visit a city. Prior to their departure, they would share their trip details in the groups. Customers interested in sex would contact the couples through direct messages. Other information like available slots and payments would be discussed via direct messages. Once the deal is finalised, the customer would book a room for the couple in a lavish hotel. The couple would spend couple of days in the city and provide the "services".

Couples Get Bail Soon After Arrest

When the police arrested both the couples, they found out that they were fully prepared with legal services. Immediately after the couples' arrest, their lawyers turned up in Bengaluru and got them out on bail. The accused persons face charges under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.