Several steps ahead, more than prepared to tackle COVID: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government was "several steps ahead" of the novel coronavirus and was more than prepared to deal with the situation.

Kejriwal underlined that the aim of the government was to ensure that the number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) should not rise even if the count of patients were rising.

"I want to assure Delhi residents that your government is several steps ahead of the coronavirus," the chief minister said at an online press conference.

"We are making of plenty arrangements that are much more than the requirements. We are more than prepared to tackle it," he said.

According to Kejriwal, cases of the pathogen went up by 8,500 in the past 15 days, but only 500 people were admitted in hospitals and most were recovering at home.

"We have arranged for enough beds," he said. "More beds are being arranged." Kejriwal added that the government was also developing an app to give people information about the availability of beds in hospitals.

Referring to allegedly fake videos being circulated on social media, the chief minister said: "We have to leave politics behind. The country going through a bad time."