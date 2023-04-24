Several SC cases, including plea seeking independent probe into Atiq Ahmed’s murder, rescheduled as 5 judges down with COVID-19 | PTI

New Delhi: Several cases, including one for an independent probe into dreaded gangster Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed's murder, are being rescheduled since five judges are down with COVID-19, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud declared in a bench led by him.

Atiq's case is rescheduled to April 28

Atiq's case is rescheduled to April 28. The top court is functioning with a reduced number of judges and the benches have been recast to avoid greater pendency.

Atiq's petition was mentioned by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who is also the petitioner.

The petition says: "Issue guidelines/directions to safeguard the rule of law by constituting an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of former Supreme Court justice to inquire into the 183 encounters which had occurred since 2017 as stated by Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and also to inquire into the police custody murder of Atiq and his brother Ashraf."